No cognisable offence against former MLA as of now: State

\

Chandigarh, May 24

Acting on a petition filed by Congress former MLA Satkar Kaur and another petitioner apprehending the registration of a false case following “vindictive politics prevailing nowadays”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today fixed the matter for July 4 after Punjab said cognizable offence as of now was not made out against them.

Satkar Kaur was MLA from 2017 to 2022. In their petition against the state and other respondents placed before Justice Raj Mohan Singh, the petitioners through counsel Salil Dev Singh Bali submitted that an inquiry had been initiated.

The petition says, “But because of the developments and the vindictive politics prevailing nowadays, feeling apprehension that a false case would be registered against the petitioners, they having no other alternative to protect themselves, are approaching this court being citizens of India…”

The Punjab Additional Advocate-General said the pending inquiry may take at least a month to complete. “There is no such contemplation to arrest the petitioners during the pendency of the inquiry,” he said.