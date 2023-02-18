No dearth of funds for development: CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Nawanshar, February 17

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the heroic deeds of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri to safeguard the unity and integrity of the country will inspire youth for selfless service to country. The CM said this while addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri at his native village Chandpur Rurki in Nawansahr.

The CM said the war hero of 1971 Indo-Pak war had played a vanguard role in scripting the victory of the country against Pakistan.

He said there was no dearth of funds for development. Mann quipped that his predecessors just chanted the rhyme of empty exchequer to extend largesse to their blue-eyed companies.

Mann said the state government would leave no stone unturned for making Punjab a frontrunner state. The CM also announced that Kandi canal would be made operational soon to facilitate the farmers of the region. Mann said he had examined the irrigation system in Telangana yesterday, which could be beneficial for the state. He said the government was exploring feasibility to implement the system in state, especially in the Kandi region. On the demand of villagers, the CM announced to widen the Dalewal to Chandpur Rurki road to 18 feet.

During the visit, the CM inaugurated a park dedicated to Brigadier Chandpuri and visited a museum depicting gallantry deeds shown during the Battle of Longewala and rare pictures of the Brigadier.

On the occasion, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha, Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Rouri and others were also present.