Muktsar: No end to shortage of subsidised wheat seeds

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, November 13

Just two days are left for the optimum time to sow wheat crop to end, but there is an acute shortage of subsidised seeds to be provided by Punseed. Notably, the optimum time to sow wheat crop lasts from October 25 to November 15.

A senior official in the Agriculture Department said against the total sanctioned 14,000-quintal subsidised wheat seeds, just 8,500-quintal seeds had come till Thursday evening in Muktsar district. Notably, the actual price of wheat seeds is Rs 3,750 per quintal, which after giving subsidy costs Rs 2,750 per quintal to farmers.

These seeds are being sold by the Agriculture Department and private seed dealers. The subsidy of Rs 1,000 has to come directly in bank accounts of dealers.

As per an estimate of the Agriculture Department, nearly 2.15 lakh hectares are to be brought under the wheat cultivation in the district this season. However, just 40 per cent wheat sowing has been done till date. Notably, one quintal wheat seeds are required for one hectare.

Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “There is shortage of subsidised wheat seeds and that’s why we are first giving seeds to farmers owning less than 2.5 acres. If there is any leftover stock, then we will give seeds to those owning 2.5 to 5 acres. However, there is no shortage of non-subsidised wheat seeds. Some farmers even prepare their own wheat seeds.”

“The subsidised seeds are first being supplied to districts such as Amritsar, where wheat is sown early. Now, the sowing is almost complete there and the focus will be on other districts,” he added.

