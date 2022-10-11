 No EWS quota seats in Mohali medical college in this session : The Tribune India

No EWS quota seats in Mohali medical college in this session

NRI quota on higher side in college in comparison to other 3 govt institutions

No EWS quota seats in Mohali medical college in this session

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 10

While inviting eligible medical students to register for admission in MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges of the state, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has reserved 50 of total 600 MBBS seats in three government medical colleges at Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot for students of economically weaker section (EWS). However, in the fourth government medical college at Mohali, there is no EWS quota. There are 2,850 MBBS and BDS seats in 25 medical and dental colleges of the state.

MCC yet to inspect college

As the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and National Medical Commission (NMC) have yet to inspect the Mohali college, so the EWS quota has not been provided for this academic session. BFUHS authorities

As the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and National Medical Commission (NMC) have yet to inspect the Mohali college, so the EWS quota not been applied for this MBBS academic session, said authorities in the BFUHS.

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, which introduced 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in education.

While Patiala, Faridkot and Amritsar-based government medical colleges offer total 10 per cent of their seats (60) to NRI candidates, in case of Mohali medical college, this quota is 15 per cent on the pattern of private medical colleges. The full course fee for NRI quota seat is US $ 1.10 lakh in comparison to Rs 8.62 lakh for other candidates in government medical colleges.

As per the information provided by the BFUHS, there are total 1,500 MBBS courses seats in 10 medical colleges, including four government colleges, in the state. While four government medical colleges at Mohali, Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot offer 100, 250, 225 and 125 MBBS seats respectively, two private minority institutions, CMC, Ludhiana, and SGRD, Amritsar, offer 100 and 150 seats respectively. Other four private medical colleges in the state have 550 MBBS seats. Of these 275are the government quota seats.

Among total 1,500 MBBS seats in the state, 179 seats are reserved for NRI candidates. There are 75 Sikh minority quota and 64 Christian minority quota seats.

Also, the BFUHS has invited students for admission for 1,350 BDS seats in 15 dental colleges of the state. These colleges include two government dental colleges at Patiala and Amritsar, which offer total 100 seats. The total NRI quota seats in BDS course are 194.

Among 1,210 BDS seats in 12 private dental colleges of the state, 605 are government quota and 424 are management quota seats. Christian Dental College in Ludhiana offers 40 seats under minority and all- India open quota.

