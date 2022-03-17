No feat bigger than defeating 5-time CM Parkash Singh Badal: Lambi MLA Gurmeet Singh Khudian

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Lambi (Muktsar), March 16

AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who defeated five-time CM and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal on the latter’s home turf Lambi, is a contented man. Even after being in politics for three decades, there are no airs about him. When someone asks him whether he will get a Cabinet berth, he simply says: “I am more than satisfied after defeating Parkash Badal. There can’t be a bigger achievement than defeating a five-time CM.”

He adds: “I come from a simple family. When my father retired as Chairman, Punjab Mandi Board, he had a debt of Rs 90,000 on him. People are well aware of our credentials.” As per his election affidavit, Khudian, 59, is a matriculate, has 8 acres and 5-marla land in his name. Besides, he owns an old car. Although he was not a big name in state politics, yet he commanded a significant support base right on the Badal’s home turf due to his family’s legacy. His father, late MP Jathedar Jagdev Singh Khudian, was originally an associate of the Badal who later joined the SAD (Mann). He is still known as a ‘darvesh siyastdan’ (saintly politician).