No funds as health centres turned into Aam Aadmi Clinics: Minister

Sangrur, June 17
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya today said the question of releasing central grant does not arise as the Punjab Government had changed the name of Health and Wellness Centres into Aam Aadmi Clinics.
Speaking during a rally at Longowal, he alleged the state government had called two-day Assembly session to level baseless allegations against the Centre.
States Can’t convert central programmes
Any state govt can run its own scheme and seek help from the Centre. But they cannot close and convert the central programme. —Mansukh Mandaviya
“The state government has converted Health and Wellness Centres into mohalla clinics. The Central Government has constructed wellness centers across the country and gives 60 per cent funds to run these,” said Mandaviya.
“Now, the Punjab Government has called an Assembly session to level baseless allegation against the Centre. Punjabi youths are falling prey to drugs as the state government has failed to take effective steps,” he said.
“Any state government can run its own scheme and seek help from the Centre. But they cannot close and convert central programmes,” said Mandaviya, adding that the implementation of wellness centers was the responsibility of the Centre and the state.
