No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 10

Villagers along with farm union members today blocked a railway track and demanded stoppage of passenger trains at Bhucho railway station. As a result, many trains were diverted.

Rishikesh to Barmer train, which remain halted for two hours due to the stir, had to return. An expectant mother travelling on the train was taken to the hospital by an NGO.

Shikha Vij, a passenger, said, “I boarded a train from Ambala Cantt for Sriganganagar early morning. Everything was fine until the train reached Dhuri. The train did not move an inch for an hour and nobody bothered to inform us. I deboard the train and hired a taxi.” BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Baljit Singh said: “Major trains do not stop at this railway station. We have repeatedly taken up the matter with the officials concerned, but to no avail.”

Protesters were informed a meeting of the action committee has been fixed with the DRM, Ambala Division on April 12. Bhucho AAP MLA said he would take up the matter with CM Bhagwant Mann. —