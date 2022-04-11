No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Bathinda, April 10
Villagers along with farm union members today blocked a railway track and demanded stoppage of passenger trains at Bhucho railway station. As a result, many trains were diverted.
Rishikesh to Barmer train, which remain halted for two hours due to the stir, had to return. An expectant mother travelling on the train was taken to the hospital by an NGO.
Shikha Vij, a passenger, said, “I boarded a train from Ambala Cantt for Sriganganagar early morning. Everything was fine until the train reached Dhuri. The train did not move an inch for an hour and nobody bothered to inform us. I deboard the train and hired a taxi.” BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Baljit Singh said: “Major trains do not stop at this railway station. We have repeatedly taken up the matter with the officials concerned, but to no avail.”
Protesters were informed a meeting of the action committee has been fixed with the DRM, Ambala Division on April 12. Bhucho AAP MLA said he would take up the matter with CM Bhagwant Mann. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...
Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today
Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy
Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh
Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe
Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman
Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...