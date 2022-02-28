No help coming, Indian students in Ukraine pack bags

Raj Sadosh

Abohar/Sriganganagar, Feb 27

Many Indian students who have been taking refuge in rented accommodations and hostels in Ukraine for the past several days have finally decided to leave the country.

Rakesh Vij of Nanak Nagari said his daughter Diksha was trapped in the Kharkiv National Medical University, Kharkiv. The students had been asked to arrange transport to reach Hungarian or Polish borders, some 1,700 km away.

“We have approached the Centre through local BJP MLA Arun Narang also. We have called up several helpline numbers but so far no arrangements have been made to evacuate the students,” he claimed. “The students have been trying to contact the Indian Embassy through video calling, but help is awaited,” Diksha said in her message.

Ajay Sharma, father of Rijul, an MBBS student from Sriganganagar trapped at Rubizhne in Luhansk Oblast region, said his daughter had decided to leave for Poland along with some students. “They contacted a cab three hours ago but it was yet to arrive. They are carrying food and water. They will have to travel for 24 hours to reach the border,” he claimed.

Another student Lakhan Gaur from Sriganganagar said some of his friends had left the hostel on Saturday. “The embassy was neither sending out any message nor extending help. Some of my friends who left yesterday were stuck at the railway station, while others were stranded at the border. We have packed our bags and are carrying some food and water for the journey,” he told the family.

