No illegality in VC’s appointment: PAU faculty

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

The serving and retired teachers of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today rallied behind Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, whose appointment was termed “totally illegal” by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Punjab Agricultural University Teachers’ Association (PAUTA) secretary Dr Mandeep Singh Gill said the VC had been appointed as per the norms of the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural University Act, 1970.

Retired teachers said Dr Gosal’s appointment was “without any flaw and as per the laid down norms”.

Dr SS Gill, president, PAU Pensioner Teachers’ Association, said, “Under clause 15 of the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural University Act, 1970, the board of management is fully competent to appoint the VC of the university. As such, there is no illegality in his appointment.”

Dr Gill added that the Governor’s silence on this decision for the past two months also tantamount to his agreement. “His letter (Governor) apparently seems to be an afterthought based on some extraneous consideration,” he said.