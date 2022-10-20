 No illegality in VC’s appointment: PAU faculty : The Tribune India

No illegality in VC’s appointment: PAU faculty

No illegality in VC’s appointment: PAU faculty


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

The serving and retired teachers of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today rallied behind Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, whose appointment was termed “totally illegal” by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Punjab Agricultural University Teachers’ Association (PAUTA) secretary Dr Mandeep Singh Gill said the VC had been appointed as per the norms of the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural University Act, 1970.

Retired teachers said Dr Gosal’s appointment was “without any flaw and as per the laid down norms”.

Dr SS Gill, president, PAU Pensioner Teachers’ Association, said, “Under clause 15 of the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural University Act, 1970, the board of management is fully competent to appoint the VC of the university. As such, there is no illegality in his appointment.”

Dr Gill added that the Governor’s silence on this decision for the past two months also tantamount to his agreement. “His letter (Governor) apparently seems to be an afterthought based on some extraneous consideration,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Watch: ‘VVIP brat’ fires gunshots after buying Bentley in Mohali’s Kharar, FIR after video goes viral

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer

3
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years

4
Himachal

New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express begins regular service; to run six days a week

5
Trending

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

6
Ludhiana

Drug addict, who killed wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar, commits suicide

7
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

8
Nation

New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022

9
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gives ‘bhutta’ treat to his gang in Manali on his 66th birthday

10
Haryana

BJP leaders attend online Satsang organised by rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

Top News

China blocks bid to blacklist 2 Pak terrorists, again

China puts on hold India, US move to blacklist Hafiz Saeed's son at UN

Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar

Rupee hits a fresh record low of 83.06 against US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges greenback’s strength against ...

Mallikarjun Kharge is Cong prez; immediate task Himachal, Gujarat elections

Mallikarjun Kharge is Cong prez; immediate task Himachal, Gujarat elections

‘Putin sent me 20 bottles of Vodka’: Italy-ex PM's remarks under scanner

‘Putin sent me 20 bottles of Vodka’: Italy-ex PM's remarks under scanner

Vodka imports from Russia are banned but Massrali said she w...

Aware of reports of Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist being prevented from travelling to US: State dept

Aware of reports of Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist being prevented from travelling to US: State dept


Cities

View All

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

12 booked for changing girdawari of government land in Amritsar village

Amritsar: Protest by ministerial staff continues, enters 10th day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Now, material from MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Now, material from MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Fill PGI vacancies regularly: RS panel

UT quashes Estate Office order

Rs 50K bounty on 4 GBP fugitives

74.8% Vande Bharat occupancy on Day 1

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Delhi CM recommends Raaj Kumar Anand's name for Cabinet berth

EOW to probe role of 82 jail officials in crime syndicate

'Life' over, 50L vehicles de-registered in Delhi

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

Golden girl Rachna qualifies for state games

Act against Una-based unit for causing pollution: Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Marriage proposal rejected, youth dies by suicide

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Patiala girl cracks HJS exam in first attempt

Patiala's rural areas see dip in institutional deliveries

DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha