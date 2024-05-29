 No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

Seeks commitment on raising these in Parliament

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moosewala, in Mansa. Pawan Sharma



Jupinderjit Singh & Sukhmeet Singh

Tribune News Service

Mansa/Chandigarh, May 28

When a Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha elections sought support from the family of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, he was handed over a two-page letter containing nine unanswered questions about the murder. In the letter, Balkaur Singh, father of Moosewala, also sought a commitment from the Congress leader to raise these in Parliament.

This is the ritual Balkaur has been following since the campaign for June 1 election in Punjab started. As the family prepares to observe the second death anniversary of Moosewala (May 29), his father has one demand from his fans in Punjab – “through your votes on June 1, defeat those responsible for the death of my son”.

“My whole focus in this election has been to raise the issue of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. No political party has made the murder a poll issue. I want to make the candidates commit on what they will do about my son’s murder if they win the election,” Balkaur told The Tribune.

He said he had requested the fans through social media to observe a quiet death anniversary. As Balkaur tours the state, his wife Charan Kaur takes care of their second son, who was born in March this year. “She mostly listens to ‘Dear Mama’ song of Moosewala, who likened his face and nature to his mother,” said a source close to the family.

Meanwhile, as many as 34 persons have been chargesheeted and 29 accused have been arrested in the case so far. The investigation into the case still ends at gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the prime conspirator even as the singer’s family maintains he was not the brain behind the murder. Another main conspirator, Goldy Brar, is hiding in Canada or the US.

Balkaur hopes the LS campaigns will have an impact. On June 23, 2022, less than a month after Moosewala’s murder, the public anger became one of the factors for the loss of AAP in the Sangrur LS bypoll. SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, known for his pro-Khalistan stand, registered his first election victory from Sangrur.

However, residents of Musa village believe support for justice and elections are two different things. “There’s no denying the fact that justice has not been delivered in Moosewala’s murder case, but we can’t say if it’s an election issue,” said Gurmeet Singh, a villager.

Balkaur’s unanswered questions

  • Who ordered pruning of my son’s security?
  • Why is the trial moving at a slow pace?
  • Why has SIT not probed those whom we suspect?
  • How are accused using phones, threatening witnesses from jail?
  • Why are the police clueless on Bishnoi’s TV interviews from jail?
  • Why have cops not grilled the scribe who took interviews?
  • Why is there no update on extradition of Goldy Brar?
  • Why is there no check on hero-worship of gangsters?
  • Will there be a stringent law against gangsters?
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mansa #Sidhu Moosewala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

‘While they seemed to have nothing, they also had everything’: Justin Langer after visiting Lucknow Super Giants masseur's 1-room dwelling in Mumbai’s Dharavi

2
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

3
India

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 50.3 degrees Celsius as searing heat grips region

4
India

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

5
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

6
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

7
India

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

8
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

9
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

10
Delhi

Delhi hospital fire: ‘Criminal neglect’, says L-G; orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes; police to question owner's wife, staff

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight

The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...

Punjab: ED raids mining locations in Bhola drugs case related probe

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Punjabis didn’t bow to invader Nadir Shah, who’s Amit Shah: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Delhi government imposes fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage

Why is Kejriwal campaigning in Punjab if he has serious health issues, asks BJP

L-G orders investigation into nursing homes’ registration

After Vivek Vihar fire, hospital shuts down West Delhi branch

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans