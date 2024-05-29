No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

Jupinderjit Singh & Sukhmeet Singh

Tribune News Service

Mansa/Chandigarh, May 28

When a Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha elections sought support from the family of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, he was handed over a two-page letter containing nine unanswered questions about the murder. In the letter, Balkaur Singh, father of Moosewala, also sought a commitment from the Congress leader to raise these in Parliament.

This is the ritual Balkaur has been following since the campaign for June 1 election in Punjab started. As the family prepares to observe the second death anniversary of Moosewala (May 29), his father has one demand from his fans in Punjab – “through your votes on June 1, defeat those responsible for the death of my son”.

“My whole focus in this election has been to raise the issue of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. No political party has made the murder a poll issue. I want to make the candidates commit on what they will do about my son’s murder if they win the election,” Balkaur told The Tribune.

He said he had requested the fans through social media to observe a quiet death anniversary. As Balkaur tours the state, his wife Charan Kaur takes care of their second son, who was born in March this year. “She mostly listens to ‘Dear Mama’ song of Moosewala, who likened his face and nature to his mother,” said a source close to the family.

Meanwhile, as many as 34 persons have been chargesheeted and 29 accused have been arrested in the case so far. The investigation into the case still ends at gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the prime conspirator even as the singer’s family maintains he was not the brain behind the murder. Another main conspirator, Goldy Brar, is hiding in Canada or the US.

Balkaur hopes the LS campaigns will have an impact. On June 23, 2022, less than a month after Moosewala’s murder, the public anger became one of the factors for the loss of AAP in the Sangrur LS bypoll. SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, known for his pro-Khalistan stand, registered his first election victory from Sangrur.

However, residents of Musa village believe support for justice and elections are two different things. “There’s no denying the fact that justice has not been delivered in Moosewala’s murder case, but we can’t say if it’s an election issue,” said Gurmeet Singh, a villager.

Balkaur’s unanswered questions

Who ordered pruning of my son’s security?

Why is the trial moving at a slow pace?

Why has SIT not probed those whom we suspect?

How are accused using phones, threatening witnesses from jail?

Why are the police clueless on Bishnoi’s TV interviews from jail?

Why have cops not grilled the scribe who took interviews?

Why is there no update on extradition of Goldy Brar?

Why is there no check on hero-worship of gangsters?

Will there be a stringent law against gangsters?

