No lapse in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s security: Jails Department

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 22

Reacting to alleged security lapses inside the Patiala Central Jail, former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s close friend Rupinder Singh Bunny Sandhu, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2018 in the road rage case, today said a thorough probe should be conducted and it should be ensured “there is no threat” to his friend. The Jails Department, however, said there was “no lapse on part of jail administration and protocol is being meticulously followed”.

Hold a review Senior officials should question all those who met and were close to Sidhu after he entered the jail. An overall security review must be done. Hardial Kamboj, Senior Cong Leader Protocol followed All procedures were followed while keeping inmates safe. We didn’t allow any unauthorised person in Sidhu’s barrack Manjit Tiwana, Jail Superintendent

Claiming Sidhu held “key to the future of the state and its youths”, Sandhu said the jail administration should ensure round-the-clock security and “keep a close eye on anyone getting close to Sidhu”.

“Rather than jail officials denying lapses, they should conduct a thorough probe to ascertain the truth. They should not take chances with Sidhu’s security,” he said.

Following reports that former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had to share library barrack No. 10 inside the Central Jail with an accused booked in drugs and illegal weapons cases, an official spokesperson for the Jails Department today refuted the allegations. Giving details, the spokesperson said there was no lapse on part of the jail administration and “the protocol was being meticulously followed by the department”.

The spokesperson said Sidhu was lodged in a barrack where some other inmates had also been lodged, whose antecedents had been thoroughly verified before putting them with him (Sidhu), keeping in view the security concerns.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Hardial Kamboj has said it is common knowledge that illegal activities take place inside Punjab prisons and this is all the more reason for the authorities to ensure “strict vigil is kept on a senior leader like Sidhu”.

“Senior officials should question everyone who met and were close to Sidhu ever since he entered the jail premises. An overall security review must be done,” he demanded.

Jail Superintendent Manjit Tiwana said all procedures were followed while keeping the inmates safe. “We did not allow any unauthorised person in Sidhu’s barrack,” he added.

#navjot sidhu