No letter, but won't accept 'Z' cover: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

New Delhi, June 3
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday refused to accept ‘Z’ security offered by the Centre.
The Jathedar said he had not received any letter from the Centre on providing him ‘Z’ security. “Anyway, I will not accept it. It will hinder my functioning,” he added.
The Jathedar was one of the 424 persons whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Even though his security was later restored, the Jathedar refused to take it back. The Centre on Friday granted ‘Z’ category security to Giani Harpreet Singh. The security cover of the CRPF was approved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Under the ‘Z’ category, about 16-20 armed commandos are deployed in shifts with the protectee round the clock. Punjab-based singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed a day after his security was curtailed by the state government.
