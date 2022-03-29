No long queues, Punjab rolls out 'doorstep ration delivery' scheme

Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the rollout of a scheme to deliver ration on people’s doorstep across the state. Making an announcement to this effect in a video message, Mann said the scheme aimed at providing good quality ration (wheat) to the people on their doorstep.

Patiala: Extending the Delhi health model to Punjab, Health and Medical Education Minister Vijay Singla on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party government would set up 16,000 mohalla clinics across the state. Besides, every resident would be provided a ‘health card’ for free treatment, he said. Singla said this while addressing a gathering at annual event at Govt Dental College, Patiala.

Mann slams Centre

Centre has been imposing officers from other states on UT, against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Punjab will fight for its rightful claim over Chandigarh. CM

“You need not stand in long queues or miss your daily work anymore for getting ration. Now, our officials will check your availability before delivering the ration on your doorstep,” he added.

Under the scheme, an option would also be given to those who want to get ration supply from nearby depots as per their convenience, he added. “This initiative will ensure the best quality ration on people’s doorstep. Earlier, our elderly had to go to depots for getting ration, which, on many occasions, was of substandard quality and not fit for human consumption,” he said. The modalities for the implementation of the scheme would be rolled out shortly, he added. The scheme was earlier introduced in Delhi by the Kejriwal government, but was stalled by the Centre as it intended to make people stand in long queues for ration, he said.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has hailed the Mann government’s decision. He said he tried to implement the scheme in Delhi, but the BJP-led Centre stopped him from implementing it. “Nobody can stop an idea whose time has come. This is one such thing. People of Punjab will not have to stand in queues now,” he said. After Punjab implemented this service, other states would follow suit, he added.

There are 1.51 crore beneficiaries (37 lakh families) in Punjab under the National Food Security Act who get wheat at Rs 2 per kg. Each eligible person gets 5 kg wheat every month. Till December, wheat for six months was distributed bi-annually. This was changed to quarterly distribution of wheat from January this year. When the scheme of doorstep delivery is implemented in Punjab, the government is likely to shift to monthly distribution of wheat.

