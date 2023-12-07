No MEP impact on basmati export: Centre

New Delhi, December 6
Contrary to concerns raised by SAD MP Harsmirat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has said the imposition of the minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice has had no adverse impact on the country’s basmati export.
Responding to a question by Harsmirat regarding the potential negative effects of capping the MEP at $1,200 per MT (now reduced to $950) on Punjab farmers’ income, Patel emphasised that the MEP was not introduced to restrict basmati export.
She clarified that the price cap was to address concerns regarding the illegal export of non-basmati white rice.
Reports indicated that non-basmati white rice, prohibited for export from July 20, was being unlawfully exported. In response to these challenges, on August 26, the government directed the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to register basmati export contracts only at a value of $1,200 per MT and above. Following extensive consultations with stakeholders, the government decided to reduce the base price for contract registration by APEDA to $950 per MT, effective from October 26.
Patel emphasised that the export restrictions did not hinder basmati’s global trade. In fact, the minister highlighted that India’s basmati exports reached $2,958.52 million, surpassing last year’s figure of $2,544.53 million.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...