 No military honours as soldier died by suicide: Army on Agniveer’s cremation in Punjab : The Tribune India

No military honours as soldier died by suicide: Army on Agniveer’s cremation in Punjab

Army had to make it public that the soldier committed suicide after political parties, including Congress and Akali Dal, questioned lack of military honours for dead soldier

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

After political parties, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, questioned the lack of military honours at the cremation of a dead soldier, the Indian Army has clarified the soldier had died due to a self-inflicted gunshot hence no military honours.

The Army’s 16 Corps put its version on ‘X’ (formerly twitter) saying, “The cause of death being a self-inflicted injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided.” This was in accordance with existing policy, it added.

Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who hailed from Mansa had died on October 11 while on sentry duty in the Rajouri Sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army had to make it public that the soldier died by suicide after political parties started tweeting videos of cremation of the dead soldier with no military guard of honour.

The Army said it offers deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "Whatever may be the policy of the army regarding the martyrdom of Shaheed Amritpal Singh, but the policy of the Punjab government will remain the same as for every martyr."

"Strong objection will also be raised with the Centre," the CM said on 'X'.

A Court of Inquiry to ascertain more details of the incident leading to death of the soldier in progress. Mortal remains of the deceased, accompanied by one Junior Commissioned Officer and four jawan, were transported in a Civil Ambulance hired by the Unit of the dead soldier. Accompanying Army personnel also attended the last rites, the Army said.

A senior Army officer said it is unfortunate that the suicide had to be made public after a false narrative was being spread.

The Congress party in post on ‘X’ said “sad that Amritpal ji, who was martyred for the country, was not even given a final farewell with military honours”.

Bikram Singh Majithia of the SAD condemned the fact that Amritpal Singh was denied a Guard of Honour.

Several veterans too joined in to criticise.

