No mourning at Sukha’s village

Tribune News Service

Moga, September 21

It was work as usual at Duneke village as there was no mourning for the death of gangster Sukha Duneke, who was shot dead in Winnipeg, Canada, today.

Police personnel went to the house of the relatives of Sukha at the village, who remained tight-lipped and did not interact with the media. The mother and sister of Sukha are settled in Canada, while his paternal uncles live here in the village.

A villager on the condition of anonymity told The Tribune that Sukha belonged to a well-off farmers’ family and owned 15 acres, which was later divided among his father and brothers. In 1990, his father was killed by terrorists while he was on the way to Bagha Purana in Moga. Following this, Sukha got a government job on compassionate grounds under the terrorist victim quota, but he soon left the job.

Duneke left India in 2017 on a fake passport. At that time, seven cases were pending against him and the count rose to more than 20 by the time he got killed.

#Canada #Moga