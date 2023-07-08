No MSP for maize, farmers seek govt help

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 7

Despite the MSP for maize being increased from Rs 1,962 per quintal to Rs 2,090 per quintal, farmers’ hopes of getting better profits have dashed. They are getting a raw deal from the traders as they are not receiving the promised MSP.

Spring maize is sown in February and harvested in June, and then rice is sowed on the same fields. According to the estimates of the experts, one lakh hectares was under the cultivation of spring maize, while last year, the area under cultivation was 44,000 hectares.

A lot of farmers in the state had shown interest in cultivation of the crop this year after the MSP was announced. However, it has failed to bring a smile on their faces. Miffed farmers are demanding government intervention and implementation of strict laws for the MSP so that they can get some good deal for their produce.

“Farmers were enthusiastic this year and the area under maize crop increased after the government announced the revised MSP, but they are now feeling deceitful. The price announced was Rs 2,090, but farmers managed to get only Rs 1,400-1,500 per quintal and for non-dried maize, the price offered is mere Rs 700-800 per quintal,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of Bhartiya Kissan Union (Rajewal).

Jeevan Singh, a farmer from Ludhiana district, has been receiving Rs 1,500 per quintal for his produce despite shelling out Rs 20,000 per acre as an input cost along with the lease rent.