No patch-up, but Akalis can join BJP, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 16

After the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, has maintained that there was no possibility of any alliance of the BJP with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) before the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Attending a Rozgar Mela at the Rail Coach Factory here, the minister said the BJP had to suffer in Punjab because of the alliance with SAD as it did not meet the people’s expectations.

Claiming that the BJP had performed better than the SAD in Jalandhar bypoll, Puri said, “In the Jalandhar byelection, the BJP has gained considerably and is expected to do even better in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.” The BJP vote share rose by 4 per cent in the recent bypoll.

He said, “I would like to welcome all Akali leaders who want to join the BJP and contest the elections on our symbol.” The minister handed over 210 appointment letters to youths for jobs in Central Government departments.

RCF General Manager Ashesh Agrawal, Postmaster General Manisha Bansal and Superintendent Posts Offices Kailesh Sharma also attended the event.