No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, November 30

Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali do not figure in the new Shiromani Akali Dal Core Committee and Advisory Board to the party president announced here on Wednesday.

The new core committee was announced by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The party had dissolved all committees and boards following loss in the Sangrur bypoll and the recommendations made by the Jhunda committee.

Harcharan Singh Bains, who was earlier national advisor to the party president, is also missing from the advisory board. Party spokesman Daljeet Singh Cheema said Bains is the media advisor to the party.

Meanwhile, Jagmeet Brar has called a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. He is apparently livid at being dropped from the core committee.