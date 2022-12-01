 No place for rebels in Shiromani Akali Dal's new core panel : The Tribune India

Bibi Jagir Kaur, Jagmeet Brar, Manpreet Ayali excluded | Ex-minister Anil Joshi, NK Sharma make cut

Parkash Singh Badal. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, November 30

Dissolved after the Assembly elections and the Sangrur bypoll debacle, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today formed a new core committee of 25 members in which almost half are first-timers and rebels such as Bibi Jagir Kaur, Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali have been excluded.

A first: 9-member advisory board formed 

The party has also set up a first-of-its-kind nine-member advisory board to the party president. The board has been formed days after Harcharan Bains, national adviser to the SAD president, courted a row through a social media post

Members of the new advisory board include Charanjit Singh Atwal, Kirpal Singh Badungar, Bibi Upinderjit Kaur, Baldev Singh Mann, Madan Mohan Mittal, Parkash Chand Garg, Vir Singh Lapoke, Varinder Singh Bajwa and Jarnail Singh Wahid

Ex-chief minister Badal chief patron, Brahmpura patron

Former CM Parkash Singh Badal has been designated as the chief patron and senior leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura as the patron of the party.

The party also set up a first-of-its-kind nine-member advisory board to the party president. The board has been formed days after Harcharan Bains, national adviser to the SAD president, courted a controversy through a social media post where he talked about lifelong slavery and devotion without equal acknowledgement. He later removed the post and issued a clarification on Twitter, saying that his post was on spiritual liberation from the “self” that enslaves us and it was misinterpreted.

The core committee has included the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) as a permanent member along with the president of the Youth Akali Dal and the Istri Akali Dal. Earlier, the sitting SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Dhammi, was an individual member of the core team, but now any person holding the post of SGPC chief would be included in the team.

The 25-member committee includes six members of the Jhoonda committee, including the head, Iqbal Singh Jhoonda. The committee was set up after the poll reversals to recommend structural changes in the party. The recommendations had caused much controversy, with party’s senior vice-president Jagmeet Brar and SAD legislature party head Manpreet Ayali seeking a change in the leadership, claiming that the Jhoonda committee had recommended it.

Brar was the first to react after the announcement of the new team. He has called a press conference on Thursday in Chandigarh. Brar said he, along with some prominent leaders of the party, had already decided to reach out to the public on several issues, including expulsion of Bibi Jagir Kaur, confronting the party. “It is a coincidence that the core committee was announced today,” Brar, who was a member of the core team earlier, said.

A party spokesperson said president Sukhbir Singh Badal has given a new look to the party by inducting talent from all sections of society in the core team.

New entrants include former minister Anil Joshi and NK Sharma, besides Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Pawan Kumar Tinu. Backward Classes leader Sunita Chaudhary has also been included in the core committee.

The core committee members are: The SAD chief, SGPC president, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Anil Joshi, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Bikram Singh Majithia, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Hira Singh Gabaria, NK Sharma, Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, Gurpratap Singh Wadala, Pawan Kumar Tinu, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Gurbachan Singh Babbehali, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, Sunita Chaudhary and presidents of the Youth Akali Dal and the Istri Akali Dal.

