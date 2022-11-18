No possibility of alliance with Akalis: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

The BJP today ruled out any possibility of having an alliance with SAD again.

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma made this statement in response to remarks of former minister and Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka, who had claimed that there would be an alliance between both the parties. Maluka had claimed that if the party had any alliance in future, then it would be only with the BJP.

Rubbishing the claim, Sharma said such statements were being made by some Akali leaders to get political mileage and to mislead people.

This is not for the first time that such statements have been made by Akali leaders.

Significantly, the BJP and SAD were alliance partners for almost two and a half decades. However, due to farmers’ protest against three agricultural laws in 2020, SAD walked out of the NDA. Since then both the parties have suffered crushing defeats in Assembly and local bodies elections.