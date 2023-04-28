 No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri : The Tribune India

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Said some decisions of the Shiromani Akali Dal were counterproductive for the BJP in Punjab

Union Minister Hardeep Puri addressing a press conference in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 28

Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said he does not see any possibility of BJP alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab.

Praising deceased Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Puri said some decisions of the Akali Dal remained counterproductive for the BJP in the state, therefore he did not think an alliance was possible.

He also added that in hindsight, given the experiences of the BJP as a junior partner of the Akalis, the alliance did not suit BJP’s expansionist vision in the country for 2024.

Speaking to mediapersons in Jalandhar at the party office, Puri said, "I was absolutely against the gathbandhan (SAD-BJP alliance). Ajj vi main kehnan gathbandhan sade vaste changa nahi si (today also I say the alliance wasn't good for us). Out of 117 seats, we used to fight 23."

He added, "As a political party, we (BJP) are expanding. In the 2024 elections, our figure will go pretty high. After our experience with the alliance, I don't think it can be reconsidered. Based on their actions, if the country was going in one direction, then the alliance kept us (BJP) behind. Their positions were counterproductive for us. That's why I don't think it's possible."

With former Akali leader Sarabjit Makkar seated right beside him, the Union minister, when asked what the BJP's stance would be if SAD approaches it, while addressing Makkar, Puri said, "Akali Dal has good people, if they come to us, there shouldn't be any problem. Ji aayan nu (they're welcome). "

He added, "If you have more good people, they are welcome. But in that case, they are joining us (BJP)."

Puri added that the BJP in Punjab was building it's base and trying to stand up on its own feet, also indulging in groundwork in constituencies (like Jalandhar Cantt) where the party hitherto lacked a wider support base.

When questioned on campaign continued by certain parties in Jalandhar, including ruling AAP even after the demise of the Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Puri said, "You can ask that to the parties concerned. The BJP immediately announced state mourning. You can see the rath (chariots) of the BJP have also been stopped. They're standing here. I'm also not indulging in a public campaign so far. Parkash Singh Badal remained CM for five times in the state, he provided leadership. He has a substantial contribution. If the union government declares mourning, the state government should also follow suit."

