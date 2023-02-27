No power connections in unauthorised colonies in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, February 26

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a ban on power connections in colonies that have not been approved by any government agency.

Citing the Illegal Colonies Regularisation Policy 2018, the corporation has stated that no electricity connection would be released in such colonies.

PSPCL officials claimed the instructions had been issued to clear the confusion in interpretation of the existing rules for issuing power connections for such colonies, individual plot holders complained that it had added to further confusion.

“There are cases wherein the promoter of illegal colonies have not applied for regularisation. But individual plot holders, who have purchased property prior to March 19, 2018, become eligible for getting the NOC. The PSPCL must address concern of hundreds of such individual plot holders,” said an official in the local government.

The PSPCL has pointed out that for colonies that had been regularised, an NOC issued by the licensing authority would be required for getting the power connection. The government has asked for the re-certification of the NOCs issued offline to individual plot holders in illegal colonies that have been regularised.

Any such plot holders, seeking registration of their property with the sub-registrar, will have to get the document re-verified. Only the NOCs issued online were being uploaded on website of the issuing department.

Guwinder Singh Lamba, president of the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealer Association, said, “The PSPCL instructions have come to the rescue of hundreds of individual plot holders. The path has been cleared for augmentation of power infrastructure in such colonies.”

GOVT DECISIONS

One-time bifurcation of plots less than 500 sq metre in unauthorised regularised colonies without levying any charges

Provisional certificates issued to colonisers and plot holders to be changed to final regularisation certificates

Plots in unauthorised colonies developed before March 19, 2018, will be regularised

No NOC required for registration in colonies that have regularisation certificates

#pspcl