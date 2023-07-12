No rain, normalcy returns to Ropar

Ropar, July 11
Life began returning to normal in Ropar as no rain was reported today after three days of downpour which submerged hundreds of villages in the district. The worst- affected areas, still reeling under the after-effects, include the towns of Ropar, Morinda, Chamkaur Sahib and Nurpur Bedi.
The floods have led to death of two persons in the district.
Water in the Sutlej receded to 24,666 cusecs against 1.81 lakh yesterday evening. The tributaries of the river also witnessed a drastic reduction in water levels, as Swan which had witnessed 10,000 cusecs of water on Sunday, was recorded with only 64 cusecs today evening.
