No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains today moved the Punjab and Haryana HC for quashing/setting aside order dated April 12 declaring him a proclaimed offender in a rape case registered at Ludhiana in July 2021.

Taking up a bunch of similar petitions by Bains and other petitioners, Justice Lisa Gill of the HC simply adjourned the hearing to May 19 after senior counsel RS Rai with advocate Suneet Pal Aulakh prayed for some time to address arguments in the matter.

Bains and other petitioners were also seeking directions to stay their arrest and permit them to furnish bail bonds before the illaqa magistrate. Directions were also sought to transfer the probe to the CBI. Bains contended he was being falsely implicated on the behest of political rivals.

The Bench was also told that the alleged proclamation was pasted at the petitioner’s house on March 4. But in actual neither such publication was pasted, nor was any such proclamation “affected” on his house or in the area where he resided.

