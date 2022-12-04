No role of govt in formation of HSGMC: Manohar Lal Khattar

Amritsar, December 3
Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar has rejected the allegation that his government played a role in the formation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).
Talking to mediapersons outside the Golden Temple on Saturday, he said his government did not do anything beyond its constitutional duty. He said his government only implemented the directions of the Supreme Court. In its verdict on September 20, the apex court upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, 2014, after the HSGMC (ad hoc) won a legal battle after a struggle of eight years.
