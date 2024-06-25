Child's death: No safety measures, management of Chandigarh mall main culprit, says deceased’s family

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 24

Sehbaaj Singh, 11, a resident of Bhelan village in Adampur, who died in a freak toy train accident at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on June 22, was cremated amid a sea of mourners today.

No ambulance, we took him in our own car Sehbaaj, his elder brother Sahib Singh and a 5-month-old child — all family members — sat in the last compartment. In the third round, the compartment overturned and Sehbaaj suffered a greivous head injury. There were no safety measures and ambulance. We took him to GMCH-32 in our own car. — Jatinder Pal Singh, Shahbaz’s Uncle

The deceased’s uncle Jatinder Pal Singh said, “Another woman sat along with her child in the toy train. We should have also taken a similar decision. The management of the Elante Mall should be dealt with sternly.”

He said, “The management of the Elante Mall is the main culprit. There were no safety measures. This is a wake up call for all malls which host carnivals and joy rides.”

Jatinder added, “Sehbaaj, his elder brother Sahib Singh and a 5-month-old child — all family members — sat in the last compartment. The train took two normal turns. In the third round, the compartment overturned and Sehbaaj suffered a greivous head injury. There were no safety measures and ambulance. We took him to GMCH-32 in our own car.”

“We have been told that a driver of the toy train and some management people have been booked. But strict action should be intiated against the management of the Elante Mall so that such incidents never happen again,” he said. Sehbaaj was studying in Class V at Sun Valley School in Chakkowal village near Sham Chaurasi. He is survived by his father Gurdeep Singh, mother Amandeep Kaur and elder brother Sahib Singh.

