No service, residents catch bus from Haryana villages

No service, residents catch bus from Haryana villages

A dilapidated bus stop at Maniana village on Tohana Road.

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 27

Amid tall claims of overall development in Lehra segment by various governments, numerous villages bordering Haryana still do not have bus service.

Since many families do not own land, banks refuse to give them loan for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. As a result, residents first go to Haryana to catch a bus and then head to their destination.

Najar Singh, former sarpanch of Maniana village, said, “There is no bus service in our area. Earlier, PRTC and private buses used to cross through our villages, but both stopped their services since the past many years. We have met officials concerned, but to no avail.”

Will ensure better connectivity

I have taken up the matter with the Transport Minister. Hopefully, area residents will soon get better bus connectivity. —Barinder Kumar Goyal, AAP MLA, Lehra

He said the lack of bus service has made things worst for them. Najar said in case anyone from Maniana wanted to go to Lehra or Moonak, first he/she would have to go to Tohana in Haryana to board a bus.

Another resident said, “The state governments have failed to provide bus service in the area. One can very well imagine the scale of development here.”

Lehra AAP MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal said many villages, including Gobindgarh Chatha, Karaunda, Bamninwala, Harigarh Gela, Maha Singh Wala, Maniana and Bishanpur Khokhar had no bus services to date.

Goyal said, “There are many other villages—Banarasi, Baupur, Chandu and Thedi—where only one bus is available. I have taken up the matter with the Transport Minister. Hopefully, residents will soon get better bus connectivity.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

2
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

3
Nation

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

4
Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

5
Chandigarh

Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

6
Business

Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29

7
World

Russia-Ukarine War: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland

8
Nation

Hindus can be declared 'minority' in states where they're numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

9
Punjab

Water level below normal in Himachal dams, surplus in Punjab’s

10
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to ‘Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh’ trend in 'Pathaan' style; netizens can’t keep their eyes off it

Don't Miss

View All
Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Top Stories

Set up SIT to identify those responsible for ‘genocide’ of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC

Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC

Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...

In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action

In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action

State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

55 complaints in first two months of the year alone

100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon

100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon

Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...

Let’s make local ‘global’, augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi

Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi

Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target

Cities

View All

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Cong rule: RTI

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Congress rule: RTI

Man booked for attacking wife, in-laws with sharp weapon

Four nabbed with pistols, cartridges

Mistaking for thief, youth thrashed, hanged upside down; three booked

'Will check drug menace, strengthen basic amenities in area'

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Shah

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Shah

Home Minister inaugurates key projects in city

Now, file theft complaint online

Leopard on the prowl at Nayagaon

open house: Is reserving lane for influential people & promoting VIP culture at UT rly station justified?

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

‘Give us admission in Indian colleges’: Ukraine-returned students

'Give us admission in Indian colleges': Ukraine-returned students

Jalandhar: Inter-services hockey championship from March 31

Jalandhar: 20-kg ganja seized, six peddlers held

Crafts bazaar: Chamba's wood craft, Kashmir's Dhamali dance win hearts

650 students of Lyallpur Khalsa College awarded degrees

After finding ‘flaws’, MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

After finding 'flaws', MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurates Varindaban Road, Chawani Mohalla park works

Ludhiana: Councillors oppose inauguration of projects by AAP MLAs

Ludhiana: Maternal grandfather booked for minor's rape

Covid: One new case in Ludhiana district

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in ‘private practice’

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in 'private practice'

Thapar University prof to teach course in Czech

In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action

Amrita Pritam library opened

EVMs still in sports hall, players suffer