No service, residents catch bus from Haryana villages

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 27

Amid tall claims of overall development in Lehra segment by various governments, numerous villages bordering Haryana still do not have bus service.

Since many families do not own land, banks refuse to give them loan for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. As a result, residents first go to Haryana to catch a bus and then head to their destination.

Najar Singh, former sarpanch of Maniana village, said, “There is no bus service in our area. Earlier, PRTC and private buses used to cross through our villages, but both stopped their services since the past many years. We have met officials concerned, but to no avail.”

Will ensure better connectivity I have taken up the matter with the Transport Minister. Hopefully, area residents will soon get better bus connectivity. —Barinder Kumar Goyal, AAP MLA, Lehra

He said the lack of bus service has made things worst for them. Najar said in case anyone from Maniana wanted to go to Lehra or Moonak, first he/she would have to go to Tohana in Haryana to board a bus.

Another resident said, “The state governments have failed to provide bus service in the area. One can very well imagine the scale of development here.”

Lehra AAP MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal said many villages, including Gobindgarh Chatha, Karaunda, Bamninwala, Harigarh Gela, Maha Singh Wala, Maniana and Bishanpur Khokhar had no bus services to date.

Goyal said, “There are many other villages—Banarasi, Baupur, Chandu and Thedi—where only one bus is available. I have taken up the matter with the Transport Minister. Hopefully, residents will soon get better bus connectivity.”