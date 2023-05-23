No SGPC jatha to Pak on Guru’s martyrdom day

Amritsar, May 22
The SGPC has decided not to send its jatha (pilgrims’ group) to Pakistan for the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev due to differences in the dates to commemorate the day in both countries.
According to the amended version of the calendar of 2010, the SGPC observes the day on May 23 while the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which follows the ‘mool’ Nanakshahi Calendar of 2003, commemorates the day on June 16. With difference in dates, Pakistan grants the visas as per its calendar. SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the Pakistan never recognised the gurpurbs as per the amended version of the calendar. “We never called the devotees to deposit their passports for Pakistan for the occasion,” he added.
