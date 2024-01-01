No staff, thalassaemia ward at Fazilka hospital lying shut for seven months

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, December 31

Two years on, the thalassaemia ward set up in the local district hospital has been lying shut for seven months reportedly as there is no staff to run it.

The Tribune learnt that there are at least 35 children suffering from thalassaemia in the district and are on the receiving end due to the closure of the ward. Some of them have developed other diseases after being administered blood in alternative hospitals.

The air-conditioned room that was the thalaessemia ward and is located on the second floor of the hospital wears a deserted look. An LED, almirah, water camper and other facilities have been provided for patients but there is no staff to run it.

Ashok Kumar Kamboj, the father of the patient Gaurav Kamboj (26), a resident of Aahal Bodla village, said: “The ward has been lying shut since May.” He added that one or two units of blood are administered to his son every week.

Milakh Raj, father, Deepak (18), a resident of Fazilka town, said that there always remains a possibility of an adverse reaction when the blood is administered in other areas that are mostly unhygienic.

Father of eight-year-old Navi Milakh Raj said thalaessemia patients are more prone to infection if blood is administered in the facilities meant for other patients suffering from dengue, tuberculosis, accidents and other diseases.

Fazilka’s officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Kavita Singh said staff was being arranged to restart the thalaessemia ward. SMO Dr Erric said a four-bedded has been allotted on the first floor of the building to cater to the needs of thalaessemia patients.

