No support from Centre to address stubble burning: MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

New Delhi, December 4
Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal on Monday raised the issue of air pollution and lamented the lack of support from Centre to address the problem.
Speaking during Zero Hour, Singh said despite the Punjab Government having suggested last year to the Centre that funds could be shared for helping farmers who are forced to burn stubble, no heed was paid to the proposal.
Despite no help from the Centre to resolve the issue, Punjab is being blamed for causing air pollution, he added.
