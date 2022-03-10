No sweets, Ferozepur cautious

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, March 9

As anxiety looms ahead of the counting for the 2022 Assembly poll, sweet shop owners have not received orders for “laddoos” by candidates or their supporters so far.

Harish Goyal, who runs “Bhagat ji ki Dukan” in the Ferozepur cantonment, said it has happened for the first time that they have not received bulk orders by nominees to date. “We were expecting a few big orders, but it is strange that we have not received any order yet. Still, we have prepared the stock for the last-minute rush,” he said.

Pankaj Madaan of Madaan Sweet Shop said, “Most of the time, the party workers contact us at the last moment. The problem with pre-orders is that in case a candidate does not win, their supporters will never collect the order,” said Madaan.

It’s pertinent to mention that from Ferozepur (Urban) Assembly segment, Congress candidate and sitting MLA Parminder Singh Pinki, BJP nominee Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, AAP’s Ranbir Bhullar and Rohit Montu Vohra of the SAD have been locked in a close fight. Similarly, in Ferozepur (Rural) Joginder Singh Jindu of the SAD has been facing stiff competition from Rajnish Dahiya of the AAP.

Ramesh Sharma, a retired government official, said, “Throughout the campaigning, voters remained silent. Though all candidates are confident of their win, their supporters are still apprehensive and are waiting for the final outcome.”