No takers for 41 MBBS seats at Chintpurni Medical College in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 30

As many as 41 of 150 MBBS seats are lying vacant after special round of counselling conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at Chintpurni Medical College (CMC).

Of 150 MBBS seats, 75 government quota seats have been filled, but only 34 candidates appeared for 75 management quota seats. Other than shortcomings in the college, high-tuition fee for the management quota (Rs 50.10 lakh against Rs 19.48 lakh for government quota), has been a major reason behind the vacant seats.

The Director General Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had extended the last date of admission to conduct a special round of counselling at the CMC.

Four years ago the state government had ordered the closure of this college by withdrawing the essentially certificate due to various discrepancies.

There were many aspirants for MBBS seats (BDS students) at the CMC, but they were not allowed to participate in the counselling.

After they failed to grab a seat in an MBBS course on the basis of their NEET-UG-2021 score, these students were admitted to BDS courses in different dental colleges in the second week of this month.

With the addition of 150 MBBS seats at the CMC, most of the BDS students wanted to compete for these seats on the basis of their score in NEET, but the BFUHS had declared them ineligible for the counselling.

“A student who is not holding any seat after the previous rounds of counselling under all India quota or state quota and was already registered with the BFUHS was eligible for this special round of counselling,” said Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice-Cchancellor, BFUHS.