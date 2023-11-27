 No takers for night shelters in Muktsar : The Tribune India

No takers for night shelters in Muktsar

Most of the facilities are located far away from bus stands, railway stations

The Malout night shelter is located on the premises of a fire station. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, November 26

As the night temperatures have started plummeting with the onset of the winter season, the night shelters made for the needy in the district have failed to serving any purpose. None of these facilities is located near the bus stands or railway stations.

The condition of the shelters at Gidderbaha and Malout towns is not satisfactory. These are located inside fire station complexes. Residents said municipal councils have also not made any effort to publicise the facilities and the needy are unaware about their existence.

A source in the Gidderbaha Municipal Council said only one room at the fire brigade office has been converted into a night shelter, as a mere formality and does not serve any purpose.

The night shelter in Muktsar town was shifted to a new location on Goneana Road here a few years ago but that too was found locked today.

Shopkeepers of the area said they rarely see people staying at the facility. A caretaker of the shelter said: “I work someplace else in the morning and come here in the evening. We have nearly 20 beds, almirahs and a geyser to provide hot water. The facility may not be located near the bus stand or the railway station but two or three people sometimes come and stay here.”

Malout Municipal Council Executive Officer Jagsir Singh Dhaliwal said: “The municipal council runs the night shelter but hardly anyone comes here due to its location. The civic body does not own any property in the town and we cannot shift it elsewhere.”

The Municipal Council runs night shelter but hardly anyone comes here due to its far-off location from the town. The civic body does not own any property in the town and thus we cannot shift it elsewhere. — Jagsir Dhaliwal, EO, Malout municipal council

