No tattoos of Sikh religious symbols or Gurbani verses, warns SGPC

Amritsar, November 21

The SGPC has warned those who plan to get a tattoo of Sikh religious symbols or Gurbani verses on any part of their body. Akal Takht has already put a blanket ban on Sikh religious tattooing and pronounced an edict in June.

The then Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh had proclaimed that Sikh religious symbols or Gurbani verses on the human body, irrespective of their religion, was against the ‘Sikh rehat maryada’.

Akal Takht edict on June 17, 2013 It is not according to Gur-Maryada (Guru’s conduct) to tattoo holy verses of Gurbani or Sikh religious symbols on your body

Due to this, knowingly or unknowingly, Sikh sentiments are hurt, besides ‘beadbi’ (disrespect). Therefore, the Sangat should refrain from this practice

He stated that the violators would be liable to face action under Section 295-A of the IPC.

The declaration was made following complaints against famous Punjabi film actress Neeru Bajwa who had got Gurbani verses inked on her forearm. She had to submit a written apology to prevent the SGPC from taking legal action against her.

In 2010, Mandira Bedi had landed herself in trouble as she had got a tattoo of ‘Ek Onkar’ in Gurmukhi on her body, inviting the ire of Akal Takht. She too had to submit an unconditional apology. Later, she got the tattoo altered.

But this practice continued to flourish, especially among film stars and Punjabi singers.

Several complaints again reached the SGPC, following which it posted a warning on its official social media handle, appealing masses to refrain from this practice.

“Religious symbols and Gurbani verses ought to be respected, not flaunted in such disrespectful manner. We appeal to the masses to refrain from engraving the Sikh religious symbols on their body,” said SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

#akal takht #SGPC #Sikhs