No transfer policy, 1 lakh teachers left in the lurch

September 17

Though the AAP government has been making tall claims regarding converting schools in the state into world-class institutions, it has failed to frame a transfer policy for schoolteachers due to which nearly one lakh teachers have been left in the lurch.

A delegation of teachers’ unions had met the Education Minister over the issue on August 23

Every year, the “general” transfer process concludes in June. However, besides a few teachers of primary schools, no transfers could be carried out in the absence of a policy. Most departments have already completed their “transfer and posting” process.

There are a large number of teachers posted at a distance of up to 200 km from there home town. Rimpa Devi, a Hindi teacher posted at Government High School, Jaura, Tarn Taran, belongs to Sangrur. The distance between both places is 245 km.

Similarly, Sandeep Kumar, a maths teacher posted at Government High School, Jaura, belongs to Bathinda. The distance between his place of posting and residence is 205 km. Another teacher, Baldev Singh, who teaches physical education at Government High School, Aima Kalan, Tarn Taran, hails from Jaga Ram Tirath village in Bathinda district, which is 230 km away from his place of posting. The list is endless.

The “lethargy” of the government has left teachers, the biggest cadre among government employees, restless. Now, teachers’ unions have announced to hold protests against Education Minister Harjot Bains in his constituency, Anandpur Sahib, on October 16. The unions will also submit a charter of demands to all 117 MLAs in the state.

The state government has failed to formulate a transfer policy, which has to be notified by the Cabinet. A delegation of teachers’ unions had met the Education Minister over the issue on August 23. “He had promised us that the policy would be notified within a week, but nothing has been done,” said Digvijaypal Sharma, president, Democratic Teachers’ Front, Punjab.

Education Minister Harjot Bains did not repond to calls for his comments.