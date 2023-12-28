 No water, no land to spare for SYL: Punjab not to budge from its stance : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • No water, no land to spare for SYL: Punjab not to budge from its stance

No water, no land to spare for SYL: Punjab not to budge from its stance

CM Mann to offer alternative solutions

No water, no land to spare for SYL: Punjab not to budge from its stance


Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, December 27

The Punjab Government will remain steadfast in its stand on the construction of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — the state has no water to spare for sharing with Haryana, and it does not have any land for constructing the canal after the land acquired for the purpose was returned to the original landowners in 2016.

The meeting convened by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Shekhawat on Thursday evening, to find a ‘way in resolving the long standing issue’, is the third between the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana, convened by the Centre. The latter had already mediated twice between the CMs of the two states, once on January 4 and another on August 18, 2020, but talks had remained inconclusive. These meetings have been convened on the directions of the SC, which is hearing the water dispute case. The next date of hearing in the case is in January 2024.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been reportedly holding preparatory meetings with officers of the Water Resources Department for the past two days. Thursday’s meeting will see the Chief Minister proposing alternative solutions — hearing on the case be adjourned and kept pending till the hearing on the Ravi-Beas tribunal is decided; constitution of a new tribunal to re-evaluate the availability of Ravi-Beas waters with new terms and references, keeping in mind the severe depletion of groundwater and river water in Punjab; and including Punjab as beneficiary in the Sharda Yamuna Link canal project.

Sources in the government say that the CM will demand a review of the Yamuna Water Sharing Agreement of 1994 between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, and seek Punjab’s inclusion for share of water.

Punjab will also highlight how in 1981, when the SYL canal was first envisaged, Haryana and Rajasthan got a much higher share of the Ravi and Beas waters, though they did not have any riparian rights on these rivers. He will also point out that though the state was initially allocated 17.17 MAF of water, but it was later reduced to 13.25 MAF. Moreover, the severely depleting groundwater table in the state will make it impossible for Punjab to give away any more of its river waters.

Controversy dates back to 1960s

  • 1966: Re-organisation of Punjab led to the carving out of Haryana. Punjab refused to share its water with it
  • 1980:- Water sharing agreement signed between Punjab and Haryana. It was decided to construct the SYL canal
  • 1990: Construction of canal stopped after Chief Engineer associated with the project was shot dead by militants
  • 1999: Haryana filed a suit in SC seeking construction of canal
  • 2002: The SC directed Punjab to complete construction of the canal. Punjab filed a review petition
  • 2004: Punjab passes Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, abrogating all its river water agreements
  • March 2016: Punjab SYL Canal Land (Transfer of Proprietary Rights) Bill passed to return land to the original landowners
  • 2022: The SC asks Centre to mediate between Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

2
Ludhiana

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

3
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Punjab

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Chandigarh

Residents demand Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat train halt at Mohali

6
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

7
Punjab

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

8
Haryana

In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar

9
J & K

Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

10
Diaspora

Indian Consulate in New York showcases valour of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons on Veer Bal Diwas

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

Reviews security situation along LoC, meets families of civi...

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

One lakh tourists expected in Shimla for New Year, say police

One lakh tourists expected in Shimla for New Year, say police

The Shimla SP says the department is monitoring the traffic ...

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

Cautions students against opting for such courses


Cities

View All

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

No Chandigarh tableau for R-Day Parade

Vivek High faces recognition withdrawal

Moderate to dense fog expected over 3 days

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

DU graduates show resilience amid placement challenges

Rise in crimes against children calls for tough measures: DPCC chief

Delhi Police nab conman-cricketer

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Patiala DC shares success mantra, says stay focused to achieve goals

Loud music robs residents of good night’s sleep

Natak melas held to raise awareness on pollution