No word yet on return of Balachaur youth stuck in Ukraine warzone

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, March 19

Family members of Narayan Singh (22) from Garlon Bet village, Balachaur, Nawanshahr, who is one of the seven youths stuck in the Ukraine warzone, have been calling frantically on his number for the last two days but in vain. They have been desperately waiting for his return.

Lakhwinder Singh, brother of Narayan Singh, said he had spoken to his brother two days ago. “My brother had then told me that he along with others was being taken somewhere else now. That was the last time I heard from him, but since then there has been no contact. Their numbers are unreachable. We just want him to return,” he added.

Narayan had gone to Russia on December 26 and was supposed to come back after a month. Narayan’s family members are depressed. “We haven’t eaten properly since we got to know the torture he has gone through,” the mother added.

MLA, Balachaur, Santosh Kataria had also met the family members. “They wrote an application and we have taken up this matter with the SSP. We are with the family and try our best to help them,” she said.

