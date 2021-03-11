‘No work, no pay’, striking Punjab revenue staff told

Chandigarh, June 6
The state government has told striking revenue officers, who have been on a mass casual leave since June 1 in protest against the suspension of four naib tehsildars, that they will not get salary for the days they are on protest.
The government has declared the protest illegal.
Forced to act tough
The government is forced to act tough, as the public is inconvenienced. The protesting employees did not come to us to get their grievance redressed. Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Revenue Minister
Under “no work, no pay” policy of the government, the Revenue Department today ordered all DCs that the striking employees should not be paid during the period of protest.
“The government is forced to act tough, as the public is inconvenienced. The protesting employees did not come to us to get their grievance redressed… they simply went on a mass casual leave. The government had acted against four revenue officers for registering documents without a no objection certificate (NOC), which is illegal,” Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said.
He added the strike had caused loss of several crores of rupees to the state exchequer, as the revenue-related work remained suspended.
Later in the day, the government transferred all District Revenue Officers (DROs).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...