NOC no more needed for land registration in villages: Mann

Samrala, November 3

Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that no-objection certificate (NOC) will no more be required for registration of land in villages while those applying for NOC in cities will get it within 15 days in normal course and five days in ‘tatkal’ (urgent) category.

Interacting with media after surprise visit to tehsil office and sewa kendra here, Mann said the issue of land registrations in illegal colonies was under active consideration of the government and it would be decided shortly.

“Nobody, who has purchased land, plot or flat in illegal colonies will have to suffer as innocent people have invested their hard-earned money to build their dream home,” he expressed, while hinting at a pro-investor decision to lift ban on property registrations in illegal colonies.

Maintaining that there was shortage of officers and subordinate staffers in government offices, the CM blamed the successive governments for the same and announced that all vacant posts in the state would be filled shortly.

“I’m here to know problems and demands of the public besides look into the issues being faced by officials and not to blame anyone for the shortcomings, which are the result of wrongdoings of my predecessors,” Mann asserted, while interacting with officials and visitors.

He said the issues being faced by the public at the grassroots level were in his notice and the state government was committed to provide the accountable, responsive and transparent governance and public delivery services to the people.

The CM exhorted the tehsildar and other officials present to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and devotion to facilitate the public visiting government offices for their genuine chores.

Reiterating firm commitment of his government to weed out corruption, Mann called upon the people to name corrupt officials while ensuring exemplary punishment on all such genuine complaints. “Corruption cannot be tolerated at any cost. If anyone seeks bribe to do any work then people must expose such official and we will take severest of severe action,” he said, while recalling that his government had already put several corrupt officials behind bars. Appealing the people to play proactive role in making the state corruption-free, the CM said the menace can be eliminated only with the active support and cooperation of all.

He said process was already underway to bring numerous reforms in working of various departments with a sole motive to streamline the official functioning and ensure zero inconvenience to the people.

“It will take time to rectify the system that has been jeopardised for the last more than seven decades,” Mann added.

Claiming smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement with swift purchase, lifting and payment within hours to farmers, the CM blamed the BJP-led Union government for defaming Punjab farmers on the widespread pollution due to stubble burning.

“Other states are having much poor air quality than us but our peasants are targeted because they led a successful agitation to force the Centre to withdraw the anti-farmer farm laws,” Mann reasoned.