Nod not given to animation film 'Dastaan-e-Sirhind', clarifies SGPC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

With reports emerging of posters showing the release of controversial animation film ‘Dastaan-e-Sirhind’ on November 3, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has clarified that no approval has been given to the film.

Sikh principles prohibit the portrayal of Gurus and their immediate families in human form, through images or computer graphics

The film ran into controversy as it reportedly personified the ‘sahibzadas’ (sons) of the tenth Sikh Guru. Sikh principles explicitly prohibit the portrayal and filming of Gurus and their immediate families, whether in human form, images or through computer graphics.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the makers of such films should avoid playing with Sikh sentiments for financial gains.

He added that a decision regarding any film related to Sikh history is taken by the SGPC in the light of principles, Sikh ‘maryada’ (code of conduct) and traditions.

“No NOC (no-objection certificate) has been given to this film. We have been receiving queries if this film was given a nod as posters of its release on November 3 were spotted at several places. Only the makers of the film are answerable for this,” the SGPC secretary said.

He added: “We request them to desist from any move that hurts the sentiments of the ‘Sangat’ and Sikh principles. The SGPC has banned any kind of film about the Gurus and their families through a resolution of the Dharam Parchar Committee.”

The issue of the film had surfaced last year in November, when its trailer was launched but the film could not be released after the SGPC raised objections over its content.

