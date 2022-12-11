Nod to Barnala village pond's renovation

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 10

Accepting the long-pending demand of residents of Sehna village in Barnala district, the state government has given nod for the construction of Thapar model-based liquid waste management plant in the village.

The plant will come up at a cost of Rs 64 lakh.

Barnala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Punamdeep Kaur said the villagers had placed the demand for a waste management plant with Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

“We are going to modernise the pond soon so that dirty water from households can be managed properly. The village has around 1,500-1600 households,” the DC said.

According to sources, the pond will be converted into a Thapar model plant and will have three chambers for separation and to treat water. This treated water will be supplied to farmers for irrigation, while the remaining will be released into the drain.

“The fund for the construction of the plant will come from the 15th Finance Commission and Swachh Bharat Mission funds. Once the pond is renovated, it will prove to be a boon for villagers as they would be freed from the foul smell emanating from the pond,” Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Paramvir Singh said.