Nod to Barnala village pond's renovation

Sangrur, December 10
Accepting the long-pending demand of residents of Sehna village in Barnala district, the state government has given nod for the construction of Thapar model-based liquid waste management plant in the village.
The plant will come up at a cost of Rs 64 lakh.
Barnala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Punamdeep Kaur said the villagers had placed the demand for a waste management plant with Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.
“We are going to modernise the pond soon so that dirty water from households can be managed properly. The village has around 1,500-1600 households,” the DC said.
According to sources, the pond will be converted into a Thapar model plant and will have three chambers for separation and to treat water. This treated water will be supplied to farmers for irrigation, while the remaining will be released into the drain.
“The fund for the construction of the plant will come from the 15th Finance Commission and Swachh Bharat Mission funds. Once the pond is renovated, it will prove to be a boon for villagers as they would be freed from the foul smell emanating from the pond,” Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Paramvir Singh said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority
Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow
India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions
Says terror groups have taken advantage of such carve-outs
GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana
Claim handiwork of transporters plying overloaded vehicles i...