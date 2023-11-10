Nod to construct, repair 24 bridges, says minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

Punjab Public Works and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said construction and repair of 24 bridges have been approved under the NABARD-28 (National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development) project at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore.

The Minister said under this project, new bridges would be constructed in the rural areas of the state besides replacing the old bridges with new one as required. This work is being undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD) with the financial assistance from NABARD.

The e-tenders for 16 works have been allotted for Rs 29.95 crore in a transparent manner and the process of allotting the remaining works is also in the pipeline, the Minister added.

He said that the department is contributing to the progress of the state by ensuring regular upgrade of the rural infrastructure.

