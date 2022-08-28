Nod to draft EV policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

In a step aimed at checking environmental pollution in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today gave the nod to the draft electric vehicle (EV) policy, which envisages registration of 25 per cent more electric vehicles than last year.

What it proposes Waiver of registration fee and road tax on e-vehicles

Incentive of up to Rs 10,000 to first one lakh buyers

Incentive of up to Rs 30,000 to first 10,000 buyers of e-autos & e-rickshaws

Benefit of up to Rs 30,000 to first 5,000 buyers of e-carts

Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 benefit for first 5,000 buyers of light commercial vehicles

The Chief Minister said the draft policy aimed at reducing environmental pollution by checking carbon emissions from vehicles through the promotion of electric vehicles. He asserted that as per the new draft policy, the major thrust would be on cities such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda that accounted for over 50% vehicles in the state.

He said infrastructure such as electric charging points would be set up across the state for such vehicles. He said focus would be laid on manufacturing electric vehicles, components and batteries in the state.

The Chief Minister said a centre of excellence would be established for research and development in this field. He said new courses would be started for generating jobs for the youth in the state. Mann said the draft policy also stipulated cash incentives to those opting for electric vehicles in the state.

Mann said before finalising the policy, views of people would be sought.

