Punjab CM's nod to fresh probe into Irrigation Dept scam during SAD-BJP govt's tenure

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given the nod for a fresh inquiry by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) into the role of two former Akali ministers and three former IAS officers in the multi-crore scam in the Irrigation Department during the tenure of the SAD-BJP government.

Akali ex-ministers were named in it The names of former Akali ministers Janmeja Singh Sekhon and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and ex-IAS officers Sarvesh Kaushal, KBS Sidhu and Kahan Singh Pannu had surfaced in the scam.

Sources in the CMO said the file signed by Mann had reached the office of Chief Secretary VK Janjua for necessary action. Janjua is said to have recommended “further follow-up” of the inquiry findings naming the officers and politicians.

The names cropped up during the interrogation of the main accused, contractor Gurinder Singh “Phapa”. The sources said the VB recommended that in light of “connection” between ministers and officers coming up during the inquiry, they could also be approached for questioning.

The file quotes the contractor extensively, who made direct allegations against the ministers, their PAs and the officers for taking bribe. Phapa allegedly paid Rs 8.50 crore to one officer, Rs 5.50 crore to another and Rs 7 crore to the third officer. Similar payments were made allegedly to ministers and theirs PAs.

The report quoted findings that the annual earning of Phapa in 2006-2007 was Rs 4.74 crore, which went up to over Rs 300 crore in 2016-2017. Tenders were allocated to him at very high rates.

#bhagwant mann