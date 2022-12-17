Nod to revamp of Printing Dept

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Following the guidelines of CM Bhagwant Mann to strengthen government departments, Printing and Stationery Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has given instructions to revamp the department. By purchasing new machines, it should be ensured that the printing work of all government departments is done at the Government Press. TNS

Two arrested for murder

Muktsar: With the arrest of two persons, the Muktsar police on Thursday claimed to have solved a murder which took place at an orchard near Kingra village on December 7. The police said two persons — Mani Singh of Bathinda and Makhan Singh of Kingra — have been arrested. The duo confessed that they killed Harjinder Singh, a fruit contractor from Ferozepur. TNS

Dengue cases dip

Muktsar: With a dip in the temperature, the number of new dengue cases being reported has started declining in the district. With only 55 fresh cases in the last two weeks, the total number of cases has touched 368 in the district. Dr Ranju Singla, Chief Medical Officer, Muktsar, said, “Our teams are regularly working to contain dengue and the results have been positive.” TNS

NCM seeks report on Jalandhar demolition drive

New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Wednesday sought report from the Punjab Government on eviction of Sikhs living at Latifpura, Jalandhar, since 1947. NCM’s chairperson noted that the victims had been evicted without giving any alternative shelter.

