Nod to surrogate child to go to Australia

Chandigarh, November 23
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has emphasised the substantial contributions of the Indian diaspora to society, culture, and the economy as it granted permission for a three-year-old child and his biological father to go to Australia. The court’s decision came on a petition filed by the father and the child born through a surrogacy arrangement in India.
“The child may go to Australia with his father and may or may not return to India, but the diaspora abroad is well known to contribute immensely towards our society, culture and economy,” Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the high court asserted.
The matter was brought to the high court’s notice following the Australian government’s objections to the child’s legal status due to the vagueness of laws in India. The petitioners’ counsel had sought permission for the 35-year-old father to take the child to Australia as he was the guardian and there was no objection to the move by the surrogate mother.
First such case
This is for the first time that a single biological father has been granted lawful guardianship of a child born through surrogacy
