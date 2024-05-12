Nod to transplantation of paddy from June 11

Chandigarh, May 11
The Punjab Government has allowed paddy transplantation in most parts of the state from June 11.
A notification to this effect has been issued by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare today.
The notification states that farmers opting for the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method, can start from May 15. The department has assured an eight of uninterrupted power supply to farmers for the purpose.
Farmers of Muktsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Faridkot, Mansa and Ferozepur have been allowed to transplant paddy from June 11 onwards.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...