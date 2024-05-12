Nod to transplantation of paddy from June 11

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

The Punjab Government has allowed paddy transplantation in most parts of the state from June 11.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare today.

The notification states that farmers opting for the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method, can start from May 15. The department has assured an eight of uninterrupted power supply to farmers for the purpose.

Farmers of Muktsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Faridkot, Mansa and Ferozepur have been allowed to transplant paddy from June 11 onwards.

