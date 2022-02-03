Nomination of MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa's kin rejected

Tarn Taran, February 2
Congress MLA and Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjit Sikki heaved a sigh of relief after the nomination of Harpinder Singh and Gursant Updesh Gill were rejected during the scrutiny process today.
Harpinder is the brother and Gursant is the son of Congress MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa.
Both of them had filed their papers on Tuesday as Congress candidates, but failed to show the authority letter issued by the party to Returning Officer Deepak Bhatia, who confirmed the rejection.
Papers of ex-MLA Ravinder Brahampura were also rejected. He had filed his papers as SAD candidate. —
