Punjab poll 2022: AAP candidate's call for financial aid goes viral on social media

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Bhadaur, February 12

AAP Bhadaur candidate Labh Singh Ugoke’s request for financial help has further triggered the narrative of ‘Garib Vs Amir’ narrative in the area. Apart from asking his friends, Ugoke has spread a message through social media, giving his account details for all, who want to help him financially as per their capacity.

Ugoke is contesting against CM Charanjit Channi, who is being projected as “poor CM” by Congress leaders, to encash the sentiments of poor.

I know what it means to be poor My wife stitches clothes, mother is a contractual sweeper in a school and father was a driver. My family is working hard for survival. I know what it means to be poor. —Labh S Ugoke, AAP candidate

“I have not hired any vehicle for my campaign as I do not have required money. My friends and supporters have been using their own vehicles. I have closed my shop of mobile repair and have requested my supporters for financial help,” Ugoke told The Tribune.

The sympathy Ugoke has been gaining is likely to set the alarm bells ringing for his opponents in coming days as he is exerting his all energy to explain the real elements of poverty.

He has assets worth Rs 1,29,634, while CM Channi has assets worth Rs 6.17 crore, of which Rs 4.71 crore are immoveable and remaining Rs 1.46 crore moveable.

